time Sunday Apr 02 2023
BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

His agency made the announcement on April 1st that he would no longer be attending
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin will no longer participate in his scheduled appearance on the live broadcast of Inkigayo on April 2nd. His agency made the announcement on April 1st that he would no longer be attending the SBS music show.

“Due to his schedule, it has turned out that he will not be participating in the ‘Inkigayo’ live performances [tomorrow].”

The singer previously made appearances on the MNET show M Countdown as well as KBS 2TV’s Music Bank so he could accept his trophies in person. He is in the process of promoting his solo debut album which came out on March 24th along with his hit title track Like Crazy.

He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world, and became the first K-pop soloist to debut in the top ten of the UK Charts.

