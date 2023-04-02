 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Netflix links with Paul Feig for movie adaptation of 'The House Across the Lake'

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Netflix has linked again with Paul Feig for the upcoming movie adaptation of the 2022 bestselling Riley Sager novel, The House Across the Lake.

Paul Feig, who previously worked in the Netflix series The School for Good and Evil, Last Christmas, Ghostbusters, and Snatched, will serve as the producer and director in the new thriller.

As per What's on Netflix, the project is in the early development stage with the revised script. Moreover, Feig is busy with Amazon’s Grand Death so he won't be working until his current project is wrapped up.

The cast also hasn't been confirmed. The release date is likely to be in late 2024 or early 2025.

The plotline involves characters such as Casey Fletcher, a recently widowed actress, and a couple, Tom and Katherine. It is about "eerie, darker truths that turn a tale of voyeurism and suspicion into a story of guilt, obsession and how looks can be very deceiving."

