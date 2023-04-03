 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attends a wedding with Princess Eugenie

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attended a wedding ceremony along with her pal Princess Eugenie in Mayfair on Saturday.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry and Cressida split in 2014, however, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

On Saturday, she attended a wedding ceremony with Eugenie in Mayfair, a few days after she delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a series of candid photos, including one with her baby son, in honour of her beloved dog's birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the little sausage person! Always by my side, she has brought so much joy into our lives.”


