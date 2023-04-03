 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos
Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has reacted to the latest photos of Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry.

Cressida took to Instagram last week to celebrate birthday of her pet dog with a series of adorable photos.

She delighted her followers by sharing candid pictures, including one with her baby son Wilbur, in honour of her beloved dog's birthday.

Cressida posted the photos with caption, “Happy birthday to the little sausage person ! Always by my side, she has brought so much joy into our lives.”

James Middleton was the first to react to Cressida’s photos by pressing the heart button.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

More From Entertainment:

Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’

Lana Del Rey crosses 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’
Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
Prince Harry showcasing truly ‘spiteful side’: report video

Prince Harry showcasing truly ‘spiteful side’: report
King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’ video

King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’