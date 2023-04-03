Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has reacted to the latest photos of Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry.

Cressida took to Instagram last week to celebrate birthday of her pet dog with a series of adorable photos.

She delighted her followers by sharing candid pictures, including one with her baby son Wilbur, in honour of her beloved dog's birthday.

Cressida posted the photos with caption, “Happy birthday to the little sausage person ! Always by my side, she has brought so much joy into our lives.”

James Middleton was the first to react to Cressida’s photos by pressing the heart button.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.