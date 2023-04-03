 
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are having a child ten years after their marriage
Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child together ten years after their marriage.

While talking about the same, Upasna revealed that having a child this late was her and Ram’s mutual decision. She further stated that she chose to become a mother when she wanted to and not when society pressurized them.

Speaking to Human of Bombay, Upasana said: "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

"It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well”, she concluded.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana shared their pregnancy news in 2022, reports Indiatoday. 

