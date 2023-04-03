Ex-G-Idle member Soojin spotted by fans

Although her face was not fully visible in the photos, fans recognized her through her tattoos

Ex-member of the K-pop band G-Idle was seen by fans after her forced removal from the band. She withdrew from her group and her agency in August 2021.

Her withdrawal came after six months of facing online bullying accusations that claimed she had targeted her classmates including the actress Seo Shin Ae in middle school. After a period of silence from the idol and her former agency, a friend of hers shared an update in August 2022, letting her fans know that she was doing well.

Her legal representatives finally cleared her name by September 2022 with an official statement against the accusers. Then after a couple of months, as things settled down, a clip surfaced on Twitter on April 1st that showed the former idol out and about with her friends.

