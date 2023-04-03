 
Kate Middleton ‘very upset’ with Prince William’s response to ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton is reportedly still ‘very upset’ wit husband Prince William’s response, or lack thereof, to his brother Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex released his explosive memoir earlier this year, and in typical royal fashion, Prince William and wife Kate have remained mum despite the book containing several bombshell claims about them.

Commenting on the lack of response from Prince William, sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales have suggested that Kate wishes William would speak up.

As per Marie Claire, Princess Kate is ‘increasingly upset that Prince William hasn’t snapped back at Prince Harry’.

“Kate felt William should stick up for her more. Yet William and the palace thought that saying nothing was best,” a source was quoted as saying.

This comes after another insider revealed to US Weekly that Kate was allegedly ‘very upset’ about Prince Harry’s Spare, and found his actions ‘atrocious’.

“Kate appalled at him (Harry) for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive… Both Kate and Prince William were very upset about Harry’s revelations, it hit them very hard,” the source continued. 

