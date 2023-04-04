 
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Priyanka Chopra during promotions of her recent projects, opened up about why she was concerned about Bollywood and why it took her so long to open up about it.

Talking about it, she said, “I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life.”

She further added, “I think now where I am… I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space,”

