'Hypnotic' trailer features detective Ben Affleck on hunt of a mysterious man

time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

The official trailer for Hypnotic, featuring Ben Affleck as world-class detective has been released by the creator Robert Rodriguez on Monday.

Hypnotic is expected to hit the big screens on May 12, 2023, alongside Affleck, it also stars Hala Finley, Alice Braga, J. D. Pardo, and more.

The script on the upcoming film was penned by Rodriguez in 2002, who is known for directing an array of stylized action films like Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Sin City, Planet Terror, Machete, and Alita: Battle Angel.

The director recently called this upcoming movie with Affleck as "one of [his] favorite stories." 

Hypnotic is an action-thriller film that depicts the story of a police detective Daniel Rourke played by Affleck, who is searching for his missing daughter Minnie played by Hala Finley.

Along the way Daniel realizes that Minnie is involved in a series of ongoing robberies conducted by a mysterious man, played by William Fichtner, with hypnotic powers.

The trailer provides a glimpse into Affleck’s frantic search for his missing daughter, as he slowly begins to spiral out of control once his investigation pushes him to confront his deepest, darkest fears. 

Daniel then sets off to chase mysterious man during his train of robberies and gets Minnie home safe.

Check out the Trailer:


