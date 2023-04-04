 
Prince Harry believed King Charles will do 'something' to stop 'drug shame' story

Prince Harry was shocked to know King Charles supported the idea of his ‘drug addiction’ story in the papers.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits he was told his father decided to support the notion that his younger son is hooked up on drugs.

Revealing conversation with his famourite Palace aide Marko, Harry pens: “In this editor’s estimation, Marko said, I was a drug addict. A what? And one way or another, Marko said, that was the story she was going to publish. I offered a suggestion about what this editor could do with her story. I told Marko to go back, tell her she had it all wrong. He rang me days later, said he’d done what I asked, but the editor didn’t believe him, and she was now vowing not only to get me, but to get Marko. “

Harry did not lose hope: “Surely, I said, Pa will do something. Stop her. Long silence. No, Marko said. Pa’s office had decided on a…different approach. Rather than telling the editor to call off the dogs, the Palace was opting to play ball with her. They were going full Neville Chamberlain.”

