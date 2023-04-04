 
Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

He expressed his gratitude to his fans and spoke about his feelings on finally ending his service
K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin posted a letter for his fans after being discharged from the military. He released the letter on his agency SM Entertainment’s fan community on April 4th.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans and spoke about his feelings on finally ending his service. “Hello, this is Taemin.

It was a time that could be seen as both really long or really short. Even though it seems like it was a valuable time for me to look back on myself, I came to realize that I was very grateful and happy for the past time I spent.

I missed you so much that even saying, 'I miss you,' is not enough, and I believe everyone who believed in me and waited for me must have felt the same way as I did.

Funny enough that this kind of thinking gives me more strength and is also one of the reasons that made me mature.

Thank you so much for making me a special person, and I will repay you all with a grateful heart for the rest of my life and move forward with a sense of mission!

I will always be a part of your happiness!! All the best going forward.”

