time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak

London theatres are deliberating taking audiences' phone's away after Daily Mail published James Norton's nude photos, as per The Independent.

Appearing in the 2015 novel stage adaptation A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, the Happy Valley star performed a nude scene required in the play.

Soon, explicit pictures of the actor were published by the Mail but soon removed following Twitter backlash.

But, the illicit pictures were also printed on pages one and three of the daily's physical paper.

Meanwhile, West End publicist of 30 years Kevin Wilson slammed the tabloid as "immoral" and "sickening" on Twitter.

Wilson said to The Independent, "You put a sticker over the back of a phone – what use is that? You can just peel it off," he said. "It should be a condition of entry that you have to hand over your phone."

The editor of Stage newspaper, Alistair Smith, told The Guardian, "I'd be very surprised if this latest incident doesn't act as a trigger for it to become the norm for audiences to have to put their phones in lockboxes at shows starring famous people or with musical numbers that people want to film."

