 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Prince Harry is highlighting the similarities between him and Princess Margaret.

Both spares, the Duke of Sussex regrets not being able to build a close bond with his grandmother’s sister.

He pens in his memoir: “Now and then, as I grew older, it struck me that Aunt Margo and I should’ve been friends. We had so much in common. Two Spares. Her relationship with Granny wasn’t an exact analog of mine with Willy, but pretty close. The simmering rivalry, the intense competition (driven largely by the older sibling), it all looked familiar. Aunt Margo also wasn’t that dissimilar from Mummy. Both rebels, both labeled as sirens.”

Princess Margaret passed away on February 2, 2002.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry felt 'pity' for 'total stranger' Princess Margaret

Prince Harry felt 'pity' for 'total stranger' Princess Margaret

King Charles friend gave Prince Harry 'wink' over underground drugs room

King Charles friend gave Prince Harry 'wink' over underground drugs room
Jennifer Lopez talks on basics of healthy lifestyle, self-care

Jennifer Lopez talks on basics of healthy lifestyle, self-care
Harry Styles declined Prince Eric role in 'Little Mermaid' for THIS reason

Harry Styles declined Prince Eric role in 'Little Mermaid' for THIS reason
Michael Jordan avoids commenting on Ben Affleck's movie 'Air'

Michael Jordan avoids commenting on Ben Affleck's movie 'Air'
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares her opinion on King Charles reign

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares her opinion on King Charles reign
Meghan Markle's supporters rejoice over Donald Trump's arrest

Meghan Markle's supporters rejoice over Donald Trump's arrest

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘No one is above the law’ video

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘No one is above the law’
Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+

Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+
Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation

Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation
'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera