Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret

Prince Harry is highlighting the similarities between him and Princess Margaret.



Both spares, the Duke of Sussex regrets not being able to build a close bond with his grandmother’s sister.

He pens in his memoir: “Now and then, as I grew older, it struck me that Aunt Margo and I should’ve been friends. We had so much in common. Two Spares. Her relationship with Granny wasn’t an exact analog of mine with Willy, but pretty close. The simmering rivalry, the intense competition (driven largely by the older sibling), it all looked familiar. Aunt Margo also wasn’t that dissimilar from Mummy. Both rebels, both labeled as sirens.”

Princess Margaret passed away on February 2, 2002.