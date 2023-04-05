Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list

Brooke Shields expressed that she wants to get back on the Tom Cruise's coconut cake gift list.

Cruise is known for sending a white chocolate coconut bundt cake to his celebrity friends during the holiday season.

During her cover story interview for PEOPLE, the actress recalled she was at one point a recipient of Cruise's coveted coconut Christmas cake.

"I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]," said Shields who released her two-part Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on April 3.

Cruise used to send a $126 bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. every year to his famous friends, as gift from Top Gun actor, his then-wife Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri, before Cruise and Holmes's split in 2012, revealed the actress.

"It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom," Shields recalled "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."

Still, the actress is clueless of "what happened" in recent years that got her off the cake list but she is willing to get back on it.

"I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake," Shields requested to the actor with a laugh. "Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."