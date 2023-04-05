 
Cindy Crawford shares rare glimpse in her life with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are traditional when it comes to their at-home family dynamic.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Crawford got candid about her life with husband of 25 years, while he was promoting her company, Meaningful Beauty’s May collaboration with Bouquet Box.

“I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he’ll repair it if he knows how,” Crawford, 57, said of her husband who also has a “strong sense of style.”

She detailed that “if the air conditioning’s not working, he deals with that, or if there’s a patch of grass that needs replacing.”

The supermodel shared that they are “pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life” this way.

When asked what she brings to the table, the model stated “punctuality.”

“I’m definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff,” she added of the “more traditional roles” they grew up with.

The supermodel and the Casamigos co-founder share son Presley Gerber, 23, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, together.

About raising them together with strong morals and values, the mom of two revealed that they had no “kids table” for them, and that they were always included. “I think because of that, they’re very comfortable in most life situations.

