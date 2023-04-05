 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough calls media is ‘a vicious place’ for women artists to this day

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Riley Keough calls media is ‘a vicious place’ for women artists to this day
Riley Keough calls media is ‘a vicious place’ for women artists to this day 

Riley Keough’s portrayal of the titular character in Amazon Prime’s show, Daisy Jones & the Six, has received high praise.

Based on the book authored by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name, the 10-part series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, is an exhilarating insight into life in a band at the height of its fame.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Keough, 33, shared why doing this role meant so much to her. The Girlfriend Experience star said she wanted Daisy to have a sense of “journey.”

“I wanted to make Daisy very human and have moments of being silly. I wanted to see other sides to her before she ends up this quintessential f--ked-up rock star on drugs,” explained Keough.

“Being excitable and seeing the wonder in the world, but really struggling with how she wants the world to be, versus what she’s being handed, is something I can really identify with,” she told the outlet. “I also really identified with the way she wasn’t being taken seriously in her art. I think a lot of women at the time probably weren’t – and still aren’t.”

“I was watching a video on Instagram the other day, of women on late-night talk shows from 2008 or something, and the questions they were asked were so appalling and disgusting,” she continued. “It was shocking. For women, [the public eye] was a vicious place for many years – and it still is.”

The Zola actress also narrated how she lied about knowing how to sing to get the job, despite being the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

“I called my agent and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get my voice to do that,’” said Riley, who is soft-spoken. “They said, ‘Try singing a Lady Gaga song and see what happens’ – and I was like, ‘Sing Lady Gaga? Are you out of your mind?!’ I sat in my car and cried because I was like, ‘I can’t do it’. I hated not being able to do it.”

However, she nailed the role with the help of a singing coach after several gruelling rounds of audition.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre

Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre
Prince William urged to respond to Prince Harry’s claims publicly video

Prince William urged to respond to Prince Harry’s claims publicly

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to King Charles during London visit video

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to King Charles during London visit
Cindy Crawford shares rare glimpse in her life with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford shares rare glimpse in her life with husband Rande Gerber
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly seen hanging in Hawaii amid breakup rumours video

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly seen hanging in Hawaii amid breakup rumours
Sophie Turner slams unhealthy weight-loss ads in public places

Sophie Turner slams unhealthy weight-loss ads in public places
Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'

Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'
Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list

Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list
Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts
Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval