time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘ably’ carrying on tradition of ‘royal ridiculousness’

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle “seems to be carrying on this tradition of royal ridiculousness.”

Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

According to NZ Herald, she questioned, “how’s this for a spot of early-in-the-week irony?”

“One half of history’s most famous self-evictees from the House of Windsor, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex would seem to be carrying on this tradition of royal ridiculousness.”

These claims and revelations have come in response to Meghan Markle’s new nomination for the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.

For those unversed, this award has been launched by Meghan Markle’s pal and neighbor Gloria Steinem.

Many believe this event is slated to become a “glitzy event” in the heart of New York City, and will occur on May 16th. 

