 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?

Hayden Panettiere has recently hinted at getting back together with Brian Hickerson, her ex-boyfriend, who served time in jail for injuring the actress.

Speaking to the New York Times, the Scream 6 star discussed about her relationship with Brian.

“There are feelings there, yes,” replied the actress.

For the unversed, Hayden and Brian were first linked in 2018. Over the next three years, Brian was taken into custody three times on domestic abuse charges. In 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail because of abusive incidents.

Reflecting on the past incident, Hayden shared that she would not forgive his behaviour.

“He knows he deserved what happened to him,” commented the actress.

It is pertinent to mention that Hayden used “babe” a number of times while referring to Brian.

“Our relationship is contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery,” explained Hayden.

It’s reported that Hayden has been “self-conscious” of how “people would react to her and Brian reconnecting”.

“I did not do any of this lightly," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Kate leaves chairman of retail giant in stitches with a joke

Princess Kate leaves chairman of retail giant in stitches with a joke
Journalist reveals Meghan Markle's first bombshell interview about royal family video

Journalist reveals Meghan Markle's first bombshell interview about royal family
Prince Harry Meghan Markle get another blow from King Charles

Prince Harry Meghan Markle get another blow from King Charles
King Charles marks first key milestone of his reign

King Charles marks first key milestone of his reign
Tyler Perry has his eyes on BET: Here’s why

Tyler Perry has his eyes on BET: Here’s why
Chris Pratt opens up about mental health struggle before meeting his wife

Chris Pratt opens up about mental health struggle before meeting his wife
Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air
Prince Harry to visit UK again following surprise court trip video

Prince Harry to visit UK again following surprise court trip
Pregnant Rumer Willis puts her bump on display in latest shoot

Pregnant Rumer Willis puts her bump on display in latest shoot
Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident
Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert video

Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert
‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits

‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits