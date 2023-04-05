Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?

Hayden Panettiere has recently hinted at getting back together with Brian Hickerson, her ex-boyfriend, who served time in jail for injuring the actress.



Speaking to the New York Times, the Scream 6 star discussed about her relationship with Brian.

“There are feelings there, yes,” replied the actress.

For the unversed, Hayden and Brian were first linked in 2018. Over the next three years, Brian was taken into custody three times on domestic abuse charges. In 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail because of abusive incidents.

Reflecting on the past incident, Hayden shared that she would not forgive his behaviour.

“He knows he deserved what happened to him,” commented the actress.

It is pertinent to mention that Hayden used “babe” a number of times while referring to Brian.

“Our relationship is contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery,” explained Hayden.

It’s reported that Hayden has been “self-conscious” of how “people would react to her and Brian reconnecting”.

“I did not do any of this lightly," she added.