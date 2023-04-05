 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Eva Mendes recalls meeting husband Ryan Gosling for the first time on set of a movie

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Eva Mendes recalls meeting her husband Ryan Gosling for the first time on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.

On April 4, Eva Mendes took to social media to reminisce about meeting her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

As per Daily Mail, the couple started dating shortly after they wrapped up filming The Place Beyond the Pines on September 2011.

Mendes, 47, shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the film, just days after the movie completed its 10 years.

"Luke & Romina," Mendes wrote, with two black heart emojis, referring to her and Gosling's characters in the film.

"Mi socia (my associate) @scondita just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago," she further wrote.

The couple shares an eight-year-old daughter Esmerelda and a six-year-old daughter Amada.

