time Thursday Apr 06 2023
King Charles accused of disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Some royal fans are concerned that King Charles may have disrespected his mother Queen Elizabeth by declaring his wife Camilla a Queen.

According to royal author Angela Levin, she, "Had so many requests today to explain what a Queen Consort really is and how King Charles is not respecting his mothers request."

The royal expert explained, "Camilla will never take the royal reigns from Charles but she will support him and carry on with her own charities."

Camilla was declared Queen on the official invitation of King Charles coronation that takes place on May 6th.

Camilla is disliked by the supporters of late Princess Diana, who parted her ways with Charles due to the incumbent Queen before her death in a car crash.

