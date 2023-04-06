 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers
Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers

Jennifer Garner revealed how her new series The Last Thing He Told Me imitates her real life relationship with her three teenage kids.

The 13 Going on 30 star discussed the Apple TV+ series, in which she plays a mother of a difficult and moody step-daughter, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think my children live feeling that way," Garner joked of her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who think the actor is extra.

“They would tattoo it. They don't even need to say it. It is fact,” she added.

Garner, who shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, said that while she has "amazing teenagers" she can "feel the moments" when her character is "biting her tongue and where she is just praying for serenity now."

"That being said, again, I am close with and have amazing teenagers," Garner said before revealing that she had a special time bonding with her daughter Seraphina over her latest gig.

"I read the book with my middle child and... bedtime went out the window until it was finished," Garner spoke of Laura Dave's novel of the same name on which her show is based.

"We were compelled to keep reading. It's so propulsive, the read, because the stakes could not be higher. They are turned on a dime again and again and again.

“And in the middle of it is this very tender love story between a woman and her stepdaughter, and kind of the idea of becoming a parent."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled video

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’
Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident

Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident
Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’
Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous

Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous
Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’
Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop

Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'