 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Donald Glover opens up on being ‘diversity hire’ for 30 Rock

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Donald Glover opens up on being ‘diversity hire’ for 30 Rock
Donald Glover opens up on being ‘diversity hire’ for 30 Rock

Donald Glover has recently revealed that Tina Fey only hired him as a writer on 30 Rock because of “NBC’s diversity initiative”.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Glover talked about his first writing job on the popular sitcom in 2006.

“It was a diversity thing,” disclosed Glover.

He continued, “There is no animosity between us or anything like that,” but added, “[Tina Fey] said it herself.”

“The last two people who were fighting for the job were me and Kenya Barris,” explained the 39-year-old.

The comedian stated, “I didn’t know it was between me and him until later.”

Glover recalled, “It definitely didn’t feel like I was supposed to be there.”

“I used to have stress dreams every night where I was doing cartwheels on the top of a New York skyscraper with the other writers watching me,” he added,

Earlier in 2018, the Atlanta star spoke to New Yorker about “being hired just because I am Black”.

The outlet reported that Fey had said that “the answer was in large part yes; she admired Glover’s talent but hired him because funds from NBC’s Diversity Initiative ‘made him free’”.

More From Entertainment:

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment
Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes

'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes
Agnès Godard speaks out male-dominated industry

Agnès Godard speaks out male-dominated industry
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family? video

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?
K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour