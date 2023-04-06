 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement
He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement

K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung is set to be enlisting in the military for his mandatory service. He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement.

“Hello everyone. This is Park Jinyoung.

The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well?

You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties.

Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone.

Well then, let’s meet again soon.

Thank you always, and I love you.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry

Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family? video

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?
K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer