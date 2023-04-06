Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement

K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung is set to be enlisting in the military for his mandatory service. He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement.

“Hello everyone. This is Park Jinyoung.

The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well?

You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties.

Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone.

Well then, let’s meet again soon.

Thank you always, and I love you.”