time Friday Apr 07 2023
Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question'

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the moment he felt a deep desire to hug Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was fascinated by his Granny’s modern approach to her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He pens: “The main event, everyone acknowledged, had taken place the night before, in the gardens outside Buckingham Palace—a performance by some of the greatest musical artists of the century. Paul McCartney sang “Her Majesty.” Brian May, on the roof, played “God Save the Queen.” How marvelous, many said. And how miraculous that Granny should be so hip, so modern, that she should allow, indeed relish, all this modern rock.”

Harry adds: “Sitting directly behind her, I couldn’t help thinking the same thing. To see her tapping her foot, and swaying in time, I wanted to hug her, though of course I didn’t. Out of the question. I never had done and couldn’t imagine any circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned.”

