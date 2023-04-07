 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Donald Glover reveals he experienced imposter syndrome when he worked as a young writer on 30 Rock.

In an interview with GQ, for its Global Creativity Awards issue, Donald Glover said about his work, "It definitely didn't feel like I was supposed to be there."

Glover revealed that he was hired as a writer on 30 Rock at the age of 23 when he was a resident assistant (RA) in a dorm at New York University, "I used to have stress dreams every night where I was doing cartwheels on the top of a New York skyscraper with the other writers watching me," he shared.

As per PEOPLE, the actor also shared that he was hired as part of the diversity initiative of NBC, "There is no animosity between us or anything like that, but [Tina Fey] said it herself…. It was a diversity thing," he said, referring to Tina Fey who created the series.

Glover stayed as the writer for three seasons of the NBC series and his influence is what Tracy Morgan credits to the success of his character on the show.

