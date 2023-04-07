 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch
Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

Eva Mendes has recently spilled the beans about her relationship with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

On Thursday, Mendes took to Instagram and posted a clip from the 2012 movie in which she pointed out that the couple did not meet on the sets of their first movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.

In a short clip, Mendes’ character and Gosling’s character could be seen walking towards each other. The actress commended the scene in the caption while she also shared new details about their relationship.

“Magic is Real,” she wrote.

Mendes disclosed, “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera.”

“Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance,” she concluded.

Fans were excited to see Mendes post and even asked more questions about their relationship.

One user said, “You could feel the chemistry through the screen.”

“How did you meet?” Another commented.

A third user remarked, “The way they look at each other always speaks volumes. The look of love, sorrow, longing, all at once.”

For the unversed, the couple have always kept their relationship private. They were first romantically involved with each other in 2011. The couple also share two children together.

More From Entertainment:

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary
Prince Harry warned about US citizenship

Prince Harry warned about US citizenship
Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’
Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’