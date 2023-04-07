Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

Eva Mendes has recently spilled the beans about her relationship with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.



On Thursday, Mendes took to Instagram and posted a clip from the 2012 movie in which she pointed out that the couple did not meet on the sets of their first movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.

In a short clip, Mendes’ character and Gosling’s character could be seen walking towards each other. The actress commended the scene in the caption while she also shared new details about their relationship.

“Magic is Real,” she wrote.

Mendes disclosed, “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera.”

“Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance,” she concluded.

Fans were excited to see Mendes post and even asked more questions about their relationship.



One user said, “You could feel the chemistry through the screen.”

“How did you meet?” Another commented.

A third user remarked, “The way they look at each other always speaks volumes. The look of love, sorrow, longing, all at once.”

For the unversed, the couple have always kept their relationship private. They were first romantically involved with each other in 2011. The couple also share two children together.