Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting

Emily Ratajkowski has recently addressed why she quits acting amid her budding career in Hollywood.



In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the model expressed her annoyance with the entertainment industry over lack of opportunity for the female artists.

For the unversed, the model landed her first role in 2014’s Gone Girl opposite Ben Affleck. She also went on to star opposite Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends, Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty, and Marc Maron in an episode of Netflix’s series Easy.

Her recent audition, the outlet reported, was for last year's Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

It is pertinent to mention in early 2020, Emily fired her team as she was tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood”.

Reflecting on her career, Emily shared, “I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet.' I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’”

Talking about her team, the actress remarked, “I didn’t trust them.”

“I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women’,” she added.