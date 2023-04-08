 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox ‘officially back on’ after Hawaiian holiday

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are back together after hitting a bump in their relationship.

The couple, who sparked breakup rumours back in February, 2023, were spotted holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed their ‘healing’ vacation in Hawaii, per images obtained by Daily Mail on Friday, April 7th, 2023.

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” the source explained. “The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working.”

“They feel more connected than ever,” the insider continued, noting that Fox, 36, believes the singer, 32, is her “soulmate” and was “never going to give up” on their relationship.

In the images, the couple were seen strolling along the beach hand-in-hand as they smiled. At one point, the Bloody Valentine singer was carrying the Transformers’ alum on his back as she held on to him.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox ‘officially back on’ after Hawaiian holiday

The vacation comes just weeks after Us Weekly reported that they were “on a break” amid months of split rumours.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Fox unfollowed the rocker on Instagram and scrubbed him from her feed. She posted a cryptic post alluding to a possible infidelity scenario, which she later dismissed.

In an effort to mend their broken relationship, the pair has been seen going to daily therapy by multiple outlets.

While the Jennifer’s Body actress has not yet put her ring back, which she ditched during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, they seem to be getting there.

Fox and MGK, born Colson Baker, first met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. He later proposed to the actress in January 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’

Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’
Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’
Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?

Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?
Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?

Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?
Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside
King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry

King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry

'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film

'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film
Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist