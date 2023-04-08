 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did
Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did

Kate Middleton allegedly found the walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth II’s death was the “hardest” thing she’s had to do.

Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson claimed in his upcoming new book, Our King, that the Princess of Wales felt uncomfortable because of the “ill feeling” between the couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote, per the Daily Mail.

Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in September 2022, after reigning for seven decades, the former ‘Fab Four’ appeared to greet well-wishers and viewed the flowers placed outside the gates of Windsor Castle in the late monarch’s honour.

It seemed that the siblings and their wives may have reunited but Jobson claimed that it was merely an “illusion.”

According to a body language expert, cited by Page Six, Markle, 41, appeared to show her “inner anxiety” while participating in the walkabout.

“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James said of the Suits alum.

Another expert said that Markle appeared to be racked with “fear” as she had been booed during the Platinum Jubilee.

“There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together,” Dr Lillian Glass explained.

“She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and centre, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie talks about modern slavery as King Charles backs probe into UK monarchy’s links

Princess Eugenie talks about modern slavery as King Charles backs probe into UK monarchy’s links
Taron Egerton thanks viewers for response to 'Tetris'

Taron Egerton thanks viewers for response to 'Tetris'
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik romance heating up: ‘He is her ultimate dream man’ video

Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik romance heating up: ‘He is her ultimate dream man’
Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’

Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’
Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’
Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?

Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?
Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?

Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?
Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside
King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry

King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry