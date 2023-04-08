Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did

Kate Middleton allegedly found the walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth II’s death was the “hardest” thing she’s had to do.

Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson claimed in his upcoming new book, Our King, that the Princess of Wales felt uncomfortable because of the “ill feeling” between the couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote, per the Daily Mail.

Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in September 2022, after reigning for seven decades, the former ‘Fab Four’ appeared to greet well-wishers and viewed the flowers placed outside the gates of Windsor Castle in the late monarch’s honour.

It seemed that the siblings and their wives may have reunited but Jobson claimed that it was merely an “illusion.”

According to a body language expert, cited by Page Six, Markle, 41, appeared to show her “inner anxiety” while participating in the walkabout.

“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James said of the Suits alum.

Another expert said that Markle appeared to be racked with “fear” as she had been booed during the Platinum Jubilee.

“There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together,” Dr Lillian Glass explained.

“She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and centre, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear.”