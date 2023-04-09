 
Kate Middleton confirms there was ill feeling between Harry, Meghan and her family after Queen's death

Kate Middleton confirms there was ill feeling between Harry, Meghan and her family after Queens death

Kate Middleton said appearing alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do, said a new book about the royal family.

In the book authored by royal expert Robert Jobson, it has been claimed that Kate Middleton said she found the experience difficult owing to tension between the Sussexes and her family.

"Catherine later admitted to a senior royal, that such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do.

The book, being serialized by The Daily Mail, comes months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a Netflix documentary and suggested that they left the UK and the royal family due to the Prince William and Princess of Wales.

In the documentary, Harry said that William had broken the promise he had made with him that they would never do what their father had been doing against other members of the royal family.

It was being expected that the royal family would react to Harry and Meghan's allegations through the British media and pro-monarchy experts because they couldn't speak to the media on the record.

