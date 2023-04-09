Jonas Brothers gear up for full discography at Yankee Stadium: 'a-17hour show'

Jonas Brothers are all set to dive deep into their music archives to bring out the best performance for fans at Yankee Stadium this year.

During their appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, on Saturday, the trio confirmed that they'll perform "pretty much every song from all the albums" on their Stadium debut on August 12, 2023.

This announcement came on the heels of their recent five-night Broadway residency.

"Correct, a 17-hour show," joked Joe Jonas when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification.

His brother Nick Jonas further explained that the Broadway residency served as the warm up for the upcoming shows.

"For those that don't know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spot lit for the first act of the show," he said.

"We played it in its entirety," Nick, 30, continued. "Which, for a lot of these songs, we've never even played them or we hadn't played them in 15-plus years."

He said they "had so much fun doing that," they got on a call a few days later to discuss how they could incorporate "another version" of the residency into their tour.

The brothers also have plans to "play the familiar songs from each album" with medleys and new versions of some songs.

"Someone could say, 'Oh, that's gonna be a really long show,' but the reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy," Nick noted.

"And so the tempo of the songs are a little faster... So, it's actually not gonna be that long."

The singing icons previously announced their stadium show via an Instagram post.