 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their first Easter holiday without the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, 2022, at age 96.

This year, they will be attending the Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor along with their three children at Windsor Castle.

While the royal couple is known for adhering to traditions, they once ended up breaking a cardinal rule during Easter, per Express.co.uk.

Historically, tradition denotes that the most senior member of the family arrives last. Hence, the Queen had always been the last to arrive for the Easter service while the rest of the family gathers outside the chapel in anticipation of her arrival. They then follow her as she walks inside first.

However, in 2018, Kate and William got stuck in traffic and scrambled to get to the service in time. The pair’s delayed entrance meant they arrived after the late Queen – breaking a cardinal rule for the Royal Family.

They were rushing to the Chapel after spending a few days with Kate’s family along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Not only did they arrive late, they even missed the start of the service, leading them to awkwardly enter after the others.

Moreover, at the time, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

However, the late monarch was probably understanding because she was seen grinning and laughing with the couple afterwards.

This year, the royals will be led by King Charles for the first time, as they mark their first Easter without the late monarch.

More From Entertainment:

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report
King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation video

King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years
Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare

Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare
Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads

Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads
'Yellowstone' star Wendy Moniz gushes over co-actor Kevin Costner amid his exit

'Yellowstone' star Wendy Moniz gushes over co-actor Kevin Costner amid his exit
Taylor Swift in Liverpool for something new following split with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift in Liverpool for something new following split with Joe Alwyn
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score
'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'