 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Saturday Night Live mocks Trump in Easter spoof

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live kicked things off with an Easter Sunday spoof of the Last Supper.

“Alas, one of you will betray me… and though I have committed no crime, I will be arrested, tried, and found guilty,” said Mikey Day’s Jesus.

“Sound familiar?!” exclaimed Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, who goes on to compare his recent arrest in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to what happened with Jesus.

“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again, and what better time than on his birthday, Easter,” offered SNL’s Trump.

“As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level the likes of which the world has never seen — even worse than the late, great Jesus.”

“You know, many people are saying we’re very similar. We’re both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans,” he continued. “You know, Jesus did some incredible things. Some would call them Miracles, in terms of fish and with regard to bread. Fish and bread, you know. He rose from the dead on the third day; I would have done it faster…”

Trump went on to compare his rival Ron DeSantis to Judas, who can’t even “get the gays out of Disney World.”

“They will come for me, lock me away, because just like Jesus all I did was be friendly to a s** worker, and now they want to put me in jail,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report
Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George video

Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George
'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report
King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation video

King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation
Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years