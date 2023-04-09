'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'

Star Wars showrunner Leslye Headland revealed tidbits of upcoming The Acolyte at the Star Wars Celebration event.

"I really wanted to delve into the Star Wars universe and tell the story of this entire world that I loved so much from the perspective of the bad guys," Headland said. "What I pitched to Kathleen [Kennedy] was Frozen meets Kill Bill. Shockingly, she didn't kick me out of the building… This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs. I'm really excited for you guys to see things you haven't seen in live-action yet," the director said.

The filmmaker also said that she "went back to George [Lucas] 's inspirations of martial arts films" when planning the show while getting inspired by Kurosawa films.

Lee-Jung-Jae, who would headline the series, expressed his excitement about the show.

"I play the Jedi Master," adding, "It was the first time of me touching a lightsaber and I'm still shaking from the experience... I'm also a fanatic for Star Wars, and my heart is jumping because I'm with the Star Wars family being with you all today."

The Acolyte will depict events a century before The Phantom Menace. Meanwhile, the show is in shoot and will wrap up next month.