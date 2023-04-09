 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Star Wars showrunner teases The Acolyte
'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'

Star Wars showrunner Leslye Headland revealed tidbits of upcoming The Acolyte at the Star Wars Celebration event.

"I really wanted to delve into the Star Wars universe and tell the story of this entire world that I loved so much from the perspective of the bad guys," Headland said. "What I pitched to Kathleen [Kennedy] was Frozen meets Kill Bill. Shockingly, she didn't kick me out of the building… This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs. I'm really excited for you guys to see things you haven't seen in live-action yet," the director said.

The filmmaker also said that she "went back to George [Lucas] 's inspirations of martial arts films" when planning the show while getting inspired by Kurosawa films.

Lee-Jung-Jae, who would headline the series, expressed his excitement about the show.

"I play the Jedi Master," adding, "It was the first time of me touching a lightsaber and I'm still shaking from the experience... I'm also a fanatic for Star Wars, and my heart is jumping because I'm with the Star Wars family being with you all today."

The Acolyte will depict events a century before The Phantom Menace. Meanwhile, the show is in shoot and will wrap up next month.

More From Entertainment:

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof
‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections
Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs

Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs
Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?

Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo video

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Priscilla Presley ‘proud’ of Riley Keough’s success amid legal battle video

Priscilla Presley ‘proud’ of Riley Keough’s success amid legal battle
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film video

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report