Ariana Madix parties with friends after 'Scandoval'

Sunday Apr 09 2023
Ariana Madix was spotted having a gala with her Vanderpump Rules friends at an Emo Nite party at the Avalon in Holywood, Calif.

Scheana Shay was seen shouting choice words at the 39-year-old, "**** Tom!, as PageSix reports.

The Viva Verano founder added, “I said **** Tom in case you didn’t hear me."

Later, the eyewitness told the outlet that Madix stuck her middle finger up in the air while The All-American Rejects played in the background.

As the DJ heard Shay yelling, “**** Tom,” again, he prompted the crowd to chant with her.

Previously a tipster tattled to the outlet that the 37-year-old “was “heartbroken,” adding that “Ariana was there for Raquel during the James [Kennedy] breakup.”

The insider also added Madix felt “betrayed” by Leviss, whom she considered a “friend.”

In other news, Sandoval is seemingly not shrugging off dating Raquel Leviss rumours after their shocking cheating scandal.

Recently, the 40-year-old was seen escorting his PumpRules co-star to the airport.

As per Page Six, the bar owner drove Leviss’ to the airport after helping her out with luggage into the car.

Later, Sandoval was spotted returning to his L.A. $2 million Valley Village, which he shares with former partner Ariana Madix.

Previously, the 28-year-old was spotted leaving Sandoval’s house while Madix was out of town for work.

However, the TomTom co-owner rep clarified Leviss’ visit, telling Us Weekly, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes, because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

