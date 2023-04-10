PML-N slammed for sharing Armeena Khan, daughter's picture over Maryam Nawaz controversy

The picture shows actress Armeena Khan and her daughter. — Twitter/@PmlnMedia

Actress Armeena Khan's husband Fesl Reza-Khan has spoken against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for uploading a picture of his wife and daughter on one of the party's social media accounts on Twitter, and demanded an apology from them.

Pakistan actor Osman Khalid Butt and many social media users have also asked the PML-N's social media account to delete the picture of the actress.

"PMLN leadership, you are responsible for this account. You have posted a photo of my infant, just to troll my wife, thus crossing all bounds of decency. My daughter & I have no interest in PK politics. But as a Father, I will protect my child. Apologise immediately," he wrote.

The PML-N, while posting the actress' picture, wrote: "How will the sick-minded youthia's train the coming generation and the fifth generation youthia will be at the lowest level."



The move by the PML-N's social media team was highly criticised by people who asked to delete Armeena's picture.

The controversy started when a pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Shayan Ali posted PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz's video.



The video which has gone viral shows a woman duping the PML-N leader for a selfie. However, the woman was recording the interaction instead and asked Maryam to say "my family are thieves".

Since the video's circulation people have slammed the woman for her behaviour, calling it a "cheap act" while some supported her action. Meanwhile, Maryam could be seen handling the situation calmly.

The video was retweeted by Armeena who said that people have freedom of speech in the UK, adding that if this had happened in Pakistan, the woman would have "disappeared".

"Had this happened in Pakistan, the selfie lady would’ve ‘disappeared.’ ;) I’m glad we have such freedoms in the UK where we hold our politicians to account. If you’re going to live on British soil then it is OUR rules. We have freedom of speech," wrote the actress.

People bashed the actress and said that this is not freedom of speech, but an act of disrespect and cynicism.



