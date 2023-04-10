 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Prince Harry’s Coronation snub will ‘never be forgotten’: ‘There's no going back’

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Prince Harry not flying to UK to attend his father King Charles’ Coronation would be the “ultimate snub” following which there will be no “going back” for him.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert Tom Quinn warned the Duke of Sussex that if he decides to snub the historic event, it will “never be forgotten.”

"If Harry doesn't come it will never be forgotten. It's the ultimate snub,” the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family said.

“You're not coming to your father's Coronation, the King's Coronation. There's no going back from that,” he added.

"They might be able to come up with a plausible reason such as they are worried about security or the kids,” Quinn said of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

"But, however brilliant the PR, there are some things you can never sell and they are not able to sell that."

The author said he has been told by sources that it's "highly unlikely" that all of the Sussexes will attend the Coronation scheduled for May 6th.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that Harry will come to the Coronation alone leaving behind the Suits alum with the children.

Moreover, it is expected that the California-based royal couple will announce their plans about Charles’ big day in a few days.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told The Times.

