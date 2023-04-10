‘King Charles will never abdicate’

Britain’s King Charles, like his mother late Queen Elizabeth, will never abdicate, it is believed.



This has been claimed by Sir Vernon Bogdanor, Professor of Government at King’s College London.

The Daily Mail quoted the professor as saying, “As Prince of Wales, Charles pioneered the public service monarchy.

“He appreciated that monarchy could not survive just by being seen. It also had to be seen to be contributing to society.”

Sir Vernon Bogdanor remarked amid reports Prince of Wales Prince William will ascend to the throne after 10 years as his father King Charles has a ‘ten-year plan’ as monarch and then he might support a ‘staged abdication’.

Sir Vernon played down the idea that Charles would become ‘King Father’, saying: ‘I am sure that, like his mother, Charles will never abdicate. He appreciates that in Britain the role of head of state is a lifetime commitment.’