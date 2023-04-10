 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ actor Kim Gun Woo reveals his ideal type of woman

It was also revealed that he was known for his singing skills back in school
Netflix’s The Glory actor Kim Gun Woo reveals which actress is similar to his ideal type of woman. He also admitted that he previously cleared the second round of auditions at the major entertainment company JYP Entertainment.

He made an appearance as a special MC on the variety show named My Little Old Boy where he discussed his career, his cast members and his personal preferences. “My ideal type is someone gentle. Someone who doesn’t have a lot of anger,” he explained. “I don’t know what her personality is like at all, but Kim Da Mi.”

It was also revealed that he was known for his singing skills back in school and he admitted that he’d even made it to the second round of auditions at an agency. “I’m not that good at singing, though.”

