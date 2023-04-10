 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga explains how his trainee days were different than other idols

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

He composed most of his solo Agust D tracks while working with other composers
K-pop group BTS’ Suga explains how his time as a trainee was quite different when compared to other idols. He spoke about some of the highlights of his career in an exclusive interview with Disney+ Korea.

Suga has had experience with composing since his pre-debut days because when he auditioned for BigHit Entertainment, he did so for both the rap and composing categories. After joining the agency, he realized his schedule was not the one followed by everyone else:

“I practised simple dance moves like two days in a week, while others were practising 24/7.”

He composed most of his solo Agust D tracks while working with other composers in his pre-debut days: “I got my own studio next to those who really were the composers and stayed there all the time. There were a lot of songs that I made and these became the part of my first mixtape too.”

