Khloe Kardashian asked to 'feed poor' after daughter diamond necklace goes viral

Khloe Kardashian is being called out for showing off extravagant accessories on her daughter True Thompson.



The reality TV star recently turned to her Instagram to post a video of her daughter in a Gucci ensemble. True paired her look with an expensive diamond necklace.

Reacting to the clip, netizens were quick to bash the Good American founder for being out of touch.

One person commented: "The TRUE necklace is worth enough $$$ to feed 100’s who didn’t even have food to eat on this sacred day."

"These would have been so sweet had they not added all the diamonds. She’s five and that's so obnoxious," another added.

A third person wrote: "Khloe can give her daughter all she wants but there gets a limit. They're very extravagant and with alot of unnecessary s**t, then millions of people watching moms and teens and kids, who feel bad for not giving their families a fulfilling occasion.