How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage survived ‘terrible rows’

All married couples fight but it seems that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton seem to have ‘terrific rows’, according to one royal commentator.

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told Express.co.uk that even though the Prince and Princess of Wales have managed to raise three loveable children, their marriage is not exactly picture perfect as it seems to the public.

However, despite their conflicts, the couple knows the secret to make their marriage work.

“Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows,” the royal author told the outlet.

“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”

Quinn noted that William takes after his grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, in his dealings. “Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch.”

He continued, “They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms.”