 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage survived ‘terrible rows’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

All married couples fight but it seems that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton seem to have ‘terrific rows’, according to one royal commentator.

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told Express.co.uk that even though the Prince and Princess of Wales have managed to raise three loveable children, their marriage is not exactly picture perfect as it seems to the public.

However, despite their conflicts, the couple knows the secret to make their marriage work.

“Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows,” the royal author told the outlet.

“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”

Quinn noted that William takes after his grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, in his dealings. “Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch.”

He continued, “They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph
Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry video

Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry
Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family
Glasgow Celtic fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo

Glasgow Celtic fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo
Kim Kardashian ‘excited’ but ‘nervous’ about ‘American Horror Story’ Role

Kim Kardashian ‘excited’ but ‘nervous’ about ‘American Horror Story’ Role
‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk has no plans to star in Marvel movies

‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk has no plans to star in Marvel movies
Taylor Swift steps out for solo dinner in New York after breakup with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift steps out for solo dinner in New York after breakup with Joe Alwyn
Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’

Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’

Prince William shares a ‘sweet’ link to brother Prince Harry during Easter video

Prince William shares a ‘sweet’ link to brother Prince Harry during Easter
Kim Kardashian gets family support for ‘American Horror Story’

Kim Kardashian gets family support for ‘American Horror Story’
Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death
'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' eligible for Oscars

'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' eligible for Oscars