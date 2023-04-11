 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds secures house in Wales to be near his football team Wrexham

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Hollywood star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has reportedly bought a four-bedroom pad in Wales for $1.8 million.

The move is driven by the actor’s desire to be near his Welsh football club. According to The Sun, residents of Marford, a small village in Wales, are going wild with excitement over the possibility of having Reynolds as neighbor.

The Deadpool star reportedly snapped up a charming, four-bedroom cottage for £1.5 million ($1.8 million) a meager five miles from Wrexham.

“Ryan is moving to Marford, and it’s all the locals can talk about,” a source told the British newspaper.

“His house is on the poshest road. It might not be the Big Apple, but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC in February 2021 along with good friend and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator, Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood bigwigs purchased the struggling fifth-division club together for £2 million (about $2.5 million) and since then have invested in upgrading the team’s roster and revitalizing the local community. 

