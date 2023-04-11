Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star

Taylor Swift fans were left reeling as news broke over the weekend that she and long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn parted ways after six years.

Apart from her chart-topping music, the Grammy-winning artist is popularly known many things, including her famous girl squad which seems to feature A-list actress, Jennifer Lawrence.

According to rumour mill cited by The Things, around a decade ago, J. Law tried to set up the Lavender Haze singer with her co-star Bradley Cooper who was also singer at a time.

According to a close source with Radar Online, Bradley Cooper and Swift came very close to dating back in 2013. However, it seems like Cooper had different plans at the time, and politely declined the offer.

The source revealed, “First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor.”

The insider added, “He thinks she’s far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16-years younger because he’s ready for something serious.”

The source noted that it was “a little awkward” for American Hustle actor when the Causeway actress approached him.

“Jennifer came to him and told him that Taylor was interested in getting together. He had to politely decline, knowing full well that Jennifer and Taylor are friends. It was an ambitious move from Taylor, but she’s going to have fixate on someone else as Bradley’s just not that into her.”

Two years later, Cooper was asked by Howard Stern about the rumour and the actor was quick to turn it down.