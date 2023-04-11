 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star
Jennifer Lawrence once tried to set up Taylor Swift with this famous co-star

Taylor Swift fans were left reeling as news broke over the weekend that she and long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn parted ways after six years.

Apart from her chart-topping music, the Grammy-winning artist is popularly known many things, including her famous girl squad which seems to feature A-list actress, Jennifer Lawrence.

According to rumour mill cited by The Things, around a decade ago, J. Law tried to set up the Lavender Haze singer with her co-star Bradley Cooper who was also singer at a time.

According to a close source with Radar Online, Bradley Cooper and Swift came very close to dating back in 2013. However, it seems like Cooper had different plans at the time, and politely declined the offer.

The source revealed, “First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor.”

The insider added, “He thinks she’s far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16-years younger because he’s ready for something serious.”

The source noted that it was “a little awkward” for American Hustle actor when the Causeway actress approached him.

“Jennifer came to him and told him that Taylor was interested in getting together. He had to politely decline, knowing full well that Jennifer and Taylor are friends. It was an ambitious move from Taylor, but she’s going to have fixate on someone else as Bradley’s just not that into her.”

Two years later, Cooper was asked by Howard Stern about the rumour and the actor was quick to turn it down.

More From Entertainment:

‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video video

‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video
Ryan Reynolds secures house in Wales to be near his football team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds secures house in Wales to be near his football team Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream

Ryan Reynolds' football club Wrexham moves closer to promotion dream
Khloe Kardashian ‘thrilled’ as ex Tristan Thompson joins the Lakers

Khloe Kardashian ‘thrilled’ as ex Tristan Thompson joins the Lakers
Jeremy Renner uses walking stick as he walks into Jimmy Kimmel Live studio

Jeremy Renner uses walking stick as he walks into Jimmy Kimmel Live studio

Katie Holmes unaware why her cashmere corset look went viral

Katie Holmes unaware why her cashmere corset look went viral
Cardi B receives massive support after strong statement over Dalai Lama video

Cardi B receives massive support after strong statement over Dalai Lama video
Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie towers over mom in new photos

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie towers over mom in new photos
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shatters records with box office triumph
Taylor Swift to find next boyfriend at upcoming Met Gala? video

Taylor Swift to find next boyfriend at upcoming Met Gala?
Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry video

Queen Elizabeth fuelled ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ narrative between William and Harry
Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family