time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
K-pop group IVE’s Rei to go on hiatus due to health reasons

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Her agency Starship Entertainment released a statement through their fan cafe on April 11th
K-pop group IVE’s Rei will be going on a hiatus and halting her idol activities due to health reasons. Her agency Starship Entertainment released a statement through their fan cafe on April 11th:

“Hello. This is Starship Entertainment.

We are informing you regarding the health status and future participation in scheduled activities for our agency’s artist, IVE member Rei.

Rei recently felt abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, so she visited a hospital and received a consultation and a checkup. She received the medical opinion that treatment and stability are needed. Based on the opinion from the expert medical institution and ample discussion with Rei, we decided to temporarily halt scheduled activities for the recovery of her health.

We ask for the generous understanding of fans on the decision of prioritizing the artist’s health. We will inform you again of any changes afterwards.

We apologize for causing fans to worry through sudden news. The agency will do our best so that Rei can get rest while focusing on treatment.

We ask for lots of support from fans for Rei’s speedy recovery. Thank you.”

