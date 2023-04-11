South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away

Following the news of her death, they immediately stopped the filming and production of the show

Korean model and actress Jung Chae Yull has passed away at the age of 26. Her agency Management S shared the news of her passing on April 11th:

“Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news.

Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023.

In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private.

Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place.

We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors.”

She was previously in the process of filming for the Webtoon-based series named Wedding Impossible. Following the news of her death, they immediately stopped the filming and production of the show.