Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Emma Heming Willis enjoys fresh air on daughter's 'Bruce-like' advice

Emma Heming Willis shared a very important piece of advice from her 8-year-old daughter, who sounded exactly like Heming's husband Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis, opened up about a common mistake that caretakers do and how her daughter brought it to the actor's attention.

The 44-year-old turned to Instagram on Sunday and shared her experience while enjoying fresh air on her solo outings.

She showcased the outing scenes with Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero playing in the background.

"Hi! I'm actually the problem." the mom-of-two wrote in the caption.

"Bruce and his masterful mic-drop-one-liners. He would say, 'he just can't get out of his own way.' I never really understood what it meant until it hit me in the face the other day," she wrote of a saying husband Bruce's often references.

"It's me. I can't get out of my own way. I plan, organize, look after everyone and I still rarely make time for me," she continued. 

"The kicker came from Evelyn a few days ago when she said, 'Mom, you need to get out and touch the grass.' Spoken like her father's child."

Heming Willis continued, "I knew what she meant. I'm wound so tight that she sees it, they all feel it. How is that serving anyone? Today I made time to do something I used to love doing—a 30 min hike and it made all difference."

"They are giving me the permission, almost begging me to make time for myself and I need to shhhh, listen and just go" she concluded.


The Die Hard actor's family gathered to celebrate Easter over the weekend, as seen on Heming Willis' Instagram Stories.

The couple's daughters Evelyn and Mabel Ray, 11, were seen getting ready for a big backyard Easter egg hunt, along with Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, who were seemingly at the gathering.

