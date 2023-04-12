 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

Taylor Swift split with THIS boyfriend over 9-year age gap?

Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Taylor Swift is making rounds on the internet after ending her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

While Swifties are upset about the sudden change of events in the songstress's life, some fans are re-visiting her love timeline with famous actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift, who has supposedly written a 10-minute version of All Too Well for the star, hinted the reason of their breakup was the nine-year age gap between the two.

Speaking to Good Morning America about the song in 2012, Taylor said that “All Too Well” was “the hardest to write on the album.” 

“It took me a really long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song without it being a 10-minute song, which you can't put on an album.”

In the new, longer version of the song, Swift sings in one point: “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine/And that made me want to die.”

