Sarah Paulsan did THIS for Pedro Pascal in struggling days of his career

Sarah Paulson, who have known Pedro Pascal for decades, reflected on how she financially supported his longtime BFF in the early days of Pascal's career.

In a recent Esquire profile on The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star, Paulson revealed that she's known the actor since the early 1990s when he was attending NYU's Tish School of the Arts in New York City.

"We would go to see movies all the time in those years," the Emmy winner told the outlet, "and we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually."

At the time, Pascal struggling as a new actor, bouncing from one failed audition to another.

In 1999, he moved out to Los Angeles after booking bit parts on TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the MTV series Undressed.

But not a single potential role was coming his was, after going back to Chile following his mother's death, Pascal was back in New York City in 2000.

Paulson, who by then was given more steady work than Pascal, revealed it was during that time that she would look out for her friend just to make sure he wouldn't go hungry.

"There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," Paulson said.

Pascal called Paulson part of his "New York family," as this was something he needed as he navigated those tough times in his career.

"I died so many deaths," Pascal said. "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was 29 years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go."

Pascal, who clearly went through hell and back is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. And Paulson is looking forward to more success comes her pal's way.

"You just want him to succeed," she said. "And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I'm ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that. Let's remake 'Die Hard' with Pedro. Remake all the 'Lethal Weapon' movies with Pedro."