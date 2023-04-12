 
'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo

Atlanta star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo
'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo

Donald Glover revealed how he managed to pull in Liam Nesson on the Atlanta for a cameo about his reported racist comments back in 2019.

In a GQ profile, the Star Wars actor explained, "When I got in touch with him, Liam poured his heart out," adding, "He was like, 'I am embarrassed. I don't know about this. I'm trying to get away from that.' And I was like, 'Man, I'm telling you, this will be funny! And you'll actually get a lot of cream from it because it'll show you're sorry.' So, he asked me to let him think about it. Then he sent me an email saying, 'I don't think I can do it and best of luck with 'Atlanta,' blah-blah-blah.'"

But the 39-year-old said he wasn't backing from the idea.

"Liam said [after the incident] he talked to Morgan Freeman, Jordan Peele, and Spike Lee," he said. "So I was like… Jordan Peele! I hit Jordan Peele up and I was like, 'Look, man, I got this idea. He said that he trusted you. Tell him it's a good idea!'"

Soon, Peele sold the idea to the Taken star, "Jordan thought it was hilarious! So Jordan talked to him. Liam hit me back and said he talked to Jordan and his son and thought it'd actually be a good thing."

Previously, Neeson was caught in a controversy when he commented in an interview about a week carrying a gun hoping to kill a Black man.

The reported racist remarks ignited outrage, making the actor profusely apologise.

